Tere Cazola bakery is now available in Mexico City

Merida, Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- What Mrs. María Teresa Cazola Bravo started as a family business to help the household economy, has crossed borders, consolidating itself as a benchmark for Yucatecan pastries. From now on, its products are available in Mexico City, through Uber Eats.

This fine pastry brand has managed to captivate thousands of Mexicans and foreigners with its flavor and variety who daily transport delicious desserts to their places of origin.

Behind this achievement is the work of a family that has decided to maintain its legacy, innovating and handcrafting products that were created first-hand with only 250 pesos in the kitchen of a Yucatecan home.

Currently, Tere Cazola has one of the largest plants in the region, where they produce more than 90 types of desserts, cakes, bread, and sandwiches, which are distributed in 70 branches located in Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Tabasco. They also have an online store that ships throughout the Mexican Republic.

Today, Tere Cazola celebrates its successful start in Mexico City, with orders through the UBER EATS food delivery platform in some of the most important areas of the country’s capital. But the dream does not end there, soon we will see the opening of new branches with which they will continue to delight their customers.

