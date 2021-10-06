Taste of tradition! ‘Victoria’ launches beer with marigold extract for Day of the Dead

The 473 ml special edition can. It was designed by Mexican illustrator Revost and will be available throughout the Día de Muertos season.
MEXICO, (October 06, 2021).- Grupo Modelo announced the launch of Victoria Cempasúchil, a special edition beer with extract of this flower, its bet this year for the Day of the Dead season.
In a statement, ‘Victoria’ highlighted that the special edition 473 milliliter (ml) can was designed by the Mexican illustrator Revost, and will be available from Tuesday, October 5th, and throughout the month until Día de Muertos.
“This innovation will not only bring the flavor of the cempasúchil to Mexican homes, the campaign is focused on sending personalized messages to those who are no longer here. All you need to do is enter the portal The Taste of Reunion and write their message, ” he said.
Cerveza Victoria will select 240 winners to print their message on special edition cans, the rest of the messages will be shared on the brand’s website.
According to market researcher Euromonitor International, with a 16.6 percent market share, Victoria is the third most prominent beer brand in the country.
For more than eight years, Cerveza Victoria has made marketing bets around the celebration. And this year, celebrating temporality, it launches for the first time a special edition drink with marigold extract, inspired by the love legend of Xóchitl and Huitzilin, the creation of the 20-petal flower and the union of the hummingbird with this iconic Mexican flower.
“In 2021 the reunion is flourishing. We all come from a long hiatus in which we stop seeing those we love the most; now every moment is a reunion and Day of the Dead is the ideal opportunity to do so, even with those who are no longer there ”, he concluded.
This flower is grown in approximately 14 states, among which Puebla, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca and the State of Mexico stand out, which year after year achieve a production of more than 15 thousand tons.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
Leave a Comment