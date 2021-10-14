Take precautions: strong heat will prevail in Yucatan for the rest of the week

The weather in Yucatán will be very hot and with little chance of rain, reports the Inter-institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the Uady.

In said report, a hot to very hot environment with a sky of medium cloudy to mostly clear is forecasted.

There will be a low possibility of showers, but if they occur, they will be scattered in the east, southeast, south and center of the state in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east and northeast.

The maximum temperature will be 30.0 to 32.0°C on the coast and 35.0 to 37.0°C in the interior of the state in the early afternoon.

The minimum temperature will be 22.0 to 24.0°C at dawn on Thursday.

For the states of the Peninsula, hot to very hot weather is expected today, with cloudy to clear skies and low rainfall potential in the afternoon.

Winds will blow from the east and northeast, with maximum temperatures expected to range from 30.0 to 37.0°C in the early afternoon.

The minimum temperature will be 22.0 to 28.0°C at dawn tomorrow.

