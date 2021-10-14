Take precautions: strong heat will prevail in Yucatan for the rest of the week

The weather in Yucatán will be very hot and with little chance of rain, reports the Inter-institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the Uady.
In said report, a hot to very hot environment with a sky of medium cloudy to mostly clear is forecasted.
There will be a low possibility of showers, but if they occur, they will be scattered in the east, southeast, south and center of the state in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east and northeast.
The maximum temperature will be 30.0 to 32.0°C on the coast and 35.0 to 37.0°C in the interior of the state in the early afternoon.
The minimum temperature will be 22.0 to 24.0°C at dawn on Thursday.
For the states of the Peninsula, hot to very hot weather is expected today, with cloudy to clear skies and low rainfall potential in the afternoon.
Winds will blow from the east and northeast, with maximum temperatures expected to range from 30.0 to 37.0°C in the early afternoon.
The minimum temperature will be 22.0 to 28.0°C at dawn tomorrow.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico gives reprieve to illegally imported motor vehicles better known as “chocolate”
Mexico has long had a problem.
-
SENER exhibits companies that pay lower rates and ‘steal energy’ from the nation
The Secretariat of Energy (SENER), is.
-
Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music,.
-
The “Otoño Cultural 2021” arts festival has begun in Yucatan
Culture returns in person to Yucatán,.
-
More and more elderly people dying from Covid-19 in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, October 14, 2021 (ACOM).
-
Yucatán among the three states with the highest suicide rate in the country
Mexico, October 14, 2021 (Notilegis). – The.
-
Coparmex Mérida declares itself totally against AMLO’s Electricity Reform
COPARMEX Mérida is an employer union.
-
Labor Clashes Intensify at Mexico’s Dos Bocas Refinery as AMLO Policies Questioned
BY ANDREW BAKER for Natural Gas Intel.
-
Hurricane Pamela knocks down trees, floods streets in western Mexico
MEXICO CITY, October 14 (Reuters) –.
-
Tere Cazola bakery is now available in Mexico City
Merida, Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- What.
Leave a Comment