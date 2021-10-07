Strong storms expected this Thursday in Yucatan

Interaction of cold front and tropical wave will generate showers

Mérida, Yucatán.- Due to the interaction of the remnants of cold front 2 and tropical wave 35, the weather in Yucatan this Thursday, October 7, will be heavy to very heavy rains.

The passage of tropical wave 35 over the Yucatan Peninsula and the great contribution of humidity from cold front 2 in the Gulf of Mexico, will generate conditions of medium cloudy skies with a probability of showers throughout the day.

There will be strong to very strong storms in the east, northwest, north, center and south of Yucatan. In Merida, showers will occur in the afternoon to evening.

Temperatures will be warm to hot during the day and warm at dawn. Highs will range from 32 to 37 degrees in Yucatan, and from 32 to 35 degrees in Merida.

There will be winds from the east-southeast shifting to the northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 40 km/h over the coast of Yucatan.

Precipitation will begin to decrease by Sunday, October 10, when the circulation of a high pressure system will begin to dominate.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments