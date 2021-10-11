Social events organizers, happy with the epidemiological traffic light change and with the increase in capacity

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The president of the Chamber of Caterers of Yucatán (Cabapy), Miguel Rodríguez Alpuche, assured that the change of the epidemiological traffic light to yellow and the increase in the capacity of social events will have great benefits for the sector that has been one of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the things that will benefit us a lot is the time change, literally the events can end at dawn the next day. So, it benefits us because we will no longer have to work a double shift to carry the equipment because with the vehicle restriction we could not circulate after 11:30 at night ”.

“There is a very important saving not only in gasoline but also in extra salaries that we paid. Now with the new change in capacity for events is 40 percent, so that means we can do events with a little more people ”.

He cited as an example, a room with a capacity for 400 people “we can already hold events with 160, because before they only allowed 100 people.

“Whereas in the open spaces, before 200 people were allowed and now with the increase of 60 percent, it means more diners in each event.”

He mentioned that most of the events that are currently taking place are the laggards from last year, and very few are new contracts, so they are confident that in the December and year-end celebrations they can recover even more.

“Let’s hope that by the end of the year we will benefit from the ‘posadas’, with all the parties that take place on those dates. For this reason, we are anticipating a good closing of the year ”, he confided.

