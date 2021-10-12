‘Socavón’ (sinkhole) swallows a whole truck in Torreón, Coahuila

The truck was transporting gravel on the streets of the Ciudad Nazas neighborhood; there were no injuries.

Coahuila, (October 12, 2021).- A Torton-type truck that was circulating through the streets of the Ciudad Nazas neighborhood, in Torreón, capital of the Mexican State of Coahuila, fell into a hole presumably formed by various cavities that were not filled in previous constructions.

The heavy unit fell into the hole around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, in Sierra de los Ángeles street in the aforementioned neighborhood, located north of Torreon, Coahuila.

According to witnesses who saw the accident, the truck was manned by a single person, who was unharmed, but with signs of anguish and fear of being inside the sinkhole.

The white Kenworth unit was transporting about 18 tons of rubble bound for a construction site near the accident area. According to the first impressions of the driver, he was driving on Calle Sierra de los Ángeles, when he reached the corner with Calle Cerro de Paseo, he found a huge hole, so he tried to reverse to maneuver.

However, when backing up, the asphalt suddenly gave up and the truck was literally ‘swallowed’, fortunately for the driver, the cab was up, which allowed him to get out on his own.

Municipal Civil Protection, security, and emergency agents arrived at the site to cordon off the area and support the removal of the truck.

Source: Heraldo de México

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments