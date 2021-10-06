Smart City Expo Latam Congress starts in Yucatán, in hybrid format

Representatives from more than 300 cities attend the Smart City Expo Latam Congress. The event is sponsored by the Yucatan state government.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 06, 2021).- From this Tuesday, October 5, until Thursday, October 14, Yucatán will host the second time the Smart City Expo Latam Congress, in which representatives from more than 300 cities in Mexico and the world are participating, and above 200 institutions and companies.

Under the slogan “Rethink, reactivate and rebuild” the event was inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal at the International Congress Center (CIC), specifically in the Smart City Plaza, where Yucatán has a pavilion.

The congress is held in a hybrid format, since from Tuesday, October 5 to Thursday, October 7 the event will be hosted by the CIC, while, from October 11 to 14, it will continue through a digital platform.

What is the objective of the Smart City Expo Latam Congress?

According to the organizers of this event, the objective is to reach the main actors in the transformation of cities and territories in Latin America, who contribute ideas and seek solutions to face the challenges of the cities of the region, and thus improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

In this edition, congressmen such as Natalia Olson-Urtecho, from The Disruptive Factory & Honest Impact Fund; urban planner Carlos Moreno, from the Sorbonne Unit, the historic University of Paris, and Rodrigo Baggio, founder and president of the Center for Digital Inclusion (CDI).

Likewise, mayors of cities in Latin America, and national and international institutions such as UN Habitat, Techo and Cide.

Finally, Vila Dosal asserted that the Smart City Expo Congress is the first of the great events that will take place in Yucatán, since from November 16 to 19, Yucatán will host the Tianguis Turístico for the first time .

