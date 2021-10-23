Shootings, fires, and blockades, at least 3 injured in Matamoros, Tamaulipas

In Matamoros, Tamaulipas, México a series of armed attacks and persecutions were unleashed by civilians against elements of the state police and the Mexican Army
Tamaulipas, (October 23, 2021).- During the night of Friday in the municipality of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, a series of attacks and persecutions were unleashed by armed civilians against the state police and the Mexican Army, which unofficially left three officers injured, blockades, and the burning of vehicles in different parts of the city.
Around 9:00 p.m. the attacks began to take place, some of them in the heart of the city causing people in bars and restaurants to lay down low and look for a shelter.
Through videos, it is observed that in avenues with greater traffic, civilian vehicles go by shooting to the right and left.
In other videos, it is shown that civilians who were in the streets of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, threw themselves to the ground trying to protect their loved ones from the shooting.
In other recordings captured by civilians, the moments of the shootings in Matamoros, which occurred in different parts of the municipality, are shown.
Video de plaza fiesta donde hubo detonaciones. #Matamoros pic.twitter.com/9OfSEe0xLK— La Rana 🐸 (@larana001) October 23, 2021
In different parts of the city, the rattle of machine guns could be heard.
🔴 #ÚltimaHora | Reportan bloqueos y balaceras en #Matamoros, #Tamaulipas.— Excélsior (@Excelsior) October 23, 2021
➡️ Más detalles: https://t.co/XrU1cdbYpZ pic.twitter.com/MKGKzU2Bfj
By 9:30 p.m., the burning of vehicles within the blockades was reported.
So far, and unofficially, it has emerged that at least three officers have been injured, including the military.
The governor of the state, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, through his Twitter account announced that he ordered the superiors of the Ministry of Public Security to concentrate more police elements to address this fact of insecurity.
He girado instrucciones para que elementos de la @SSP_GobTam se concentren en #Matamoros para atender la situación de riesgo y en protección a la ciudadanía.— Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) October 23, 2021
Just on Sunday, the citizens experienced a confrontation with the state and military that left four criminals dead and four wounded, in addition to the seizure of weapons and tactical equipment.
The city is the stronghold of the Gulf Cartel.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
