Seven Yucatecan municipalities are candidates to become Magic Towns

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021).- So far there is no date for the appointment of new magical towns in the state, informed the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat, Michelle Fridman Hirsch.

There are seven folders that are analyzed from the same number of municipalities that would be the candidates for the “Pueblo Mágico” designation, but it all depends on the federal counterpart, who carries out the verification process.

“We believe that Yucatán deserves many more magical towns, so we will continue fighting for more appointments,” she explained.

She said that the folders of the municipalities that could carry this appointment have already been integrated, but it is the federal agency who will decide, as well as the date for it.

“The calendars are set by the Ministry of Tourism and they do not have a specific month; in fact, it does not seem that this year more magical towns will be named; now the ball is on the side of the Federation so it is they who would notify us of the results, ” she said.

On the other hand, she said that there are several areas of opportunity due to the work that is done in every “corner” of the State, in places where tourism did not arrive before; An example is Tekax, which grew 300 percent on this issue, thanks to a joint effort between the State and Municipal Governments.

Source: Sipse

