Querétaro State under water; 5 municipalities with floods and 3 people dead

In the municipality of Tequisquiapan, the San Juan River overflowed, causing evacuations and street closures due to rising waters.

Queretaro, (October 04, 2021).- In Querétaro, the rains and overflows of rivers and dams in the last 72 hours have caused flooding in five of the 18 municipalities of this entity, where the death of three people is reported, as well as evacuations and vehicles, washed away by the current.

From the riverbed of the Querétaro River, at the height of Santa María Magdalena, the bodies of two people were rescued, which were dragged by the current.

So far the authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victims, however, it is speculated that they could be the crew of a car that during the night fell into the Candiles drain of the state capital, through a hole that opened in the zone.

Así en Av. 5 de febrero, decenas de vehículos varados#Queretaro pic.twitter.com/ZfOp32Quka — Salvador Castillo (@PeriodistaChava) October 3, 2021

The day before, two other vehicles were found that were swept away by the rains; In one of these, the body of a lifeless woman was found, in the town of Palo Alto, in the city of Querétaro.

Although so far the direct relationship of these deaths with the rains has not been confirmed, the state governor, Mauricio Kuri, expressed his “solidarity with those who lost a loved one” after the impact of the floods that occurred during the last three days.

Photo: (El Universal)

Since Friday, subdivisions and colonies of San Juan del Río have suffered from floods due to the overflow of the river that crosses the municipality, as well as the runoff from the Constitución dam of 1917.

Dozens of families have been evacuated, mainly from the La Rueda and Nogales subdivisions, among others.

This Sunday, the emergency due to the overflow of the San Juan river reached the municipality of Tequisquiapan, which caused evacuations and street closures due to rising water.

The roads found in the center of the municipality are: Ezequiel Montes, Rivera del Río, Juárez, Fray Junípero, Rafael Márquez, 5 de Mayo, Jazmín, Sauces, Carrizal and Francisco Márquez up to Calle Cerrada de Guadalupe.

In addition to the hotels Del Parque, Paraíso, Sol y Fiesta, Sauces, Quinta Patricia, Villa Florencia and La Rinconada.

Phto: (El Sol de Queretaro)

Among the subdivisions affected were Bugambilias, Rivera de los Sabinos, Las Villitas, La Urak, La Pila and Los Claustros.

In addition, there were flooding of plots in San Nicolás, Bordo Blanco, la Vega, and part of Hacienda Grande, as well as in the Municipal House of Culture and educational institutions; Estefanía Castañeda preschool and Rafael Zamorano primary school, for which face-to-face classes were suspended, as well as in the Amor y Patria private school because it was close to the river.

Photo: (Proceso)

Other affected municipalities are Corregidora and El Marqués, where civil protection personnel reported that support is maintained in the Santa Cruz community, due to the fact that the rising river left the area without access.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments