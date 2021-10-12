Progreso Expo Pride will showcase potential of the LGBT community

Mérida, Yucatán.- A total of 40 companies, businesses, and small entrepreneurs have formalized the first Expo Pride in the Port of Progreso on October 23rd to present offers, services, and businesses of the LGBTTTIQ+ community, an event that will be held on the international boardwalk.

Luciano Martínez, a member of the organizing committee, informed that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transvestite, Transgender community in participation with the Economic Development Department of the municipality of Progreso have designed an exhibition that will include companies from the food, beverage, clothing, beauty, handicrafts, fashion and tourism services sectors to promote this economic sector.

He said that this will be the first exhibition of a series of events programmed to highlight the LGBT community’s offerings for visitors and tourists arriving at the port, an inclusive and participatory action of the port’s economic sectors that are growing significantly.

He highlighted that local micro-businesses of people from the community add up to more than 80 or 90 in Progreso, with clothing manufacturing, food, beauty products, novelties, handicrafts, beauty salons, etc., but also, tour guides, travel agencies, and self-service stores, which motivate to establish a greater identity and work to be part of the economy in Progreso.

Luciano Martinez said that one of the goals to be achieved is the digitalization of micro and small businesses of the LGBTI community so that they can be included in the commercial market through social networks.

He announced that on October 19, National Day Against Discrimination, they will hold a series of events in which a large number of people from the community will participate, making visible the different problems faced by the LGBTI+ population not only in Progreso but throughout the country.

He added that the “Expo Pride” will include the participation of artisans, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and activists of the Yucatan group with information tables to promote the culture of non-discrimination and the prevention of HIV and STIs.

Expo Pride will take place on Saturday, October 23rd at 5 pm on the Malecón Internacional in Progreso.

He explained that the LGBTI+ community seeks to economically reactivate the conditions of the municipality and promotes human rights, so it is important to give added value to the conditions and efforts of these small businesses that account for just over 250 direct and indirect jobs in the Port of Progreso.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments