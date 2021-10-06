“POLITICAL ACT OF RESISTANCE”: Lesbian and bisexual women called to participate in kissathon in Mérida

MÉRIDA, MX.- As a political act of resistance from feminist lesbianism, collectives in Yucatán are calling all lesbian and bisexual women to a Kissathon to be held in the Historic Center of Mérida.

Kelly Ramírez Alpuche, president of Igualdad Sustantiva Yucatán, explained that the event will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Monumento a la Patria.

For the activist it is important that this date does not go unnoticed in Yucatán, as activities will be held throughout Mexico to make visible the existence and resistance of lesbian women.

She explained that currently there is no commemorative day for lesbian rebellions, but this date emerged from the “7th Lesbian Feminist Meeting of Latin America and the Caribbean, Chile, 2007”.

The activist explained that this date was defined by hundreds of lesbians who gathered at that meeting and from there, they took it up as part of their political struggle.

For Kelly, the fact that this event takes place in a conservative city is a way of confronting the oppressive system at the same time.

With this event, they want to make clear the respect for the human rights of lesbian women, the fact that love is love and therefore, they want to make clear that lesbian existence must be made visible.

According to the manifesto shared by “Las Hijas De Safo”, a lesbofeminist collective from El Salvador, for them, this is a day of insolence

“Because lesbian feminists know that to celebrate or commemorate this date must be related to our political struggle,” they made clear.

They also seek through this event to be a way of transgressing social norms in Yucatan and to demand respect towards the existence of lesbians in various social spheres, art, poetry, academia and above all, in public spaces.

