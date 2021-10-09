Pitbull rescued from the streets is the new member of Civil Protection in Kanasín

Kanasin, Yucatan, (October 09, 2021).- On September 28, the Citizen Attention Department of the Kanasín City Council received a report from citizens who reported an injured canine on the outskirts of the IMSS. The dog was in poor health, presenting considerable injuries, due to an alleged assault that had left the dog badly injured by an unknown perpetrator.
City council workers came to help him and transport him to give him the necessary medical attention. During the recovery process, the canine was under the care of agents of the Department of Civil Protection who decided to adopt it as part of the team.
“Respect for other forms of life speaks of human quality and the social responsibility that we have to protect these species that are vulnerable by themselves. Unfortunately, there are beings who have to go through these unfortunate situations, for this reason, we decided to adopt this dog as part of the Department of Civil Protection, the truth is we are very happy to be able to help this little animal that is behaved very well since his arrival with us “, said the first mayor.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida pays tribute to iconic Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Octobee 09, 2021).- Almost.
-
Airlines increase US flights to Mexican beach destinations
MEXICO, (October 09, 2021).- For the.
-
UAM professor sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually abusing a student
MEXICO, (October 09, 2021).- A professor.
-
Agreement between Mexico and the United States buries the ‘Merida Initiative’
MEXICO CITY, October 09, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Electric power plant projected for 2023 in Kanasin, for public consultation
Kanasin, Yucatán, (October 09, 2021).- Seeking.
-
Citizen complaint prevents the construction of a new spur in Chelem, Yucatan
Progreso, Yucatan, (October 09, 2021).- After.
-
Authorities analyzing if the Hanal Pixán Altars exhibition can be held in Mérida’s Plaza Grande
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 09, 2021).- The.
-
Due to heatstroke, 33 people have been hospitalized in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 09, 2021) .-.
-
Seven Yucatecan municipalities are candidates to become Magic Towns
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021).- So.
-
Mexico keeps sending Haitian migrants back home
Mexico sent another planeload of Haitian.
Leave a Comment