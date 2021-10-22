Paseo de las Ánimas on wheels, Mérida, Saturday, October 30th see you there!

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 22, 2021).- Next Saturday, October 30, the Paseo de las Ánimas will take place in Mérida, a nightly event on bicycles, which will cross the most emblematic avenues of the Yucatecan capital.

To participate in this meeting, organized by the Yapur sportswear store, you have to purchase a commemorative jersey.

Route

The tour will start at BBT Restaurant in the Mexico neighborhood, passing through Itzáes avenue, Cupules avenue, as well as Paseo de Montejo, Plaza Grande, until returning to the starting point.

Participants will be summoned at the meeting point at 10:00 p.m., where they will be handed their participation kit, while the tour will begin at 11:30 p.m.

The organizer of the event, Juan Manuel Yapur, invited you to participate and join that night party, as well as to decorate the bicycles.

How to register for the Paseo de las Ánimas?

Registrations can be made by calling 9992708264 or online at www.dashport.run

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

