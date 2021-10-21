Over 23 thousand Quintana Roo residents refuse to be vaccinated against COVID

Quintana Roo, (October 21, 2021).- Until the last day of vaccination against Covid-19 in the state, approximately 23 thousand people over 18 years of age are reluctant or refuse to be vaccinated, which is why they are potentially vulnerable to getting infected with Covid-19.
Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, head of the Ministry of Health of Quintana Roo, explained that people between 18 and 45 years old were identified, who have been reluctant to vaccination, so she insisted on immunization.
She pointed out that the three levels of government coordinate actions and logistical strategies to bring vaccines to all municipalities, because it is for the general welfare and to stop infections, so by not applying they remain vulnerable.
According to the information from the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan, in some municipalities of the state, there are Vaccination Days for those classified as “laggards”, such as the case of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad, and Puerto Morelos.
“Well, now we are vaccinating all the laggards over 18 years old, we have had good numbers in the municipalities, the vast majority of them, close to 90%, we have already started the stragglers strategy and we have had a very good response” .
The state Health Secretariat specified that as of Monday, October 18th, a total of 1,964,091 doses of vaccines had been administered against the Covid-19 virus.
The daily report also revealed that 566 people remained in isolation and 193 were hospitalized. In addition, there were 150 cases under study. As well as four thousand 013 deaths, victims of this deadly disease.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
