Octopus season in Campeche now adds more than 5 thousand tons

Campeche, (October 04, 2021).- From August 1st to September 22, the octopus catching season in the state already totals 5,732.8 tons, a volume that has a value of 344.5 million pesos, in closed numbers.
The price of the octopus fluctuates between 50 and 70 pesos, while the sale price is between 100 and 140 pesos per kilogram, information that is obtained from the arrival notices of seafarers, directly, at the Conapesca offices located in Isla Arena, Campeche, Seybaplaya, Champotón, and Sabancuy municipalities.
There is an important difference in what is caught so far this season this year, compared to the same period in 2020, in which 2,284.9 tons were recorded, with a commercial value of 78.8 million pesos.
In other words, the volume of the catch so far is more than double that registered last year in the period in question.
The octopus fishery is one of the most anticipated for the north of the entity, while the rest of the year is the marine scale and associated species and has the highest volume and value in the year, with a greater load of fishermen in your capture.
Source: Campeche.com.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hartii: a Yucatecan organization that cares for art
Hartii: The 100% Yucatecan organization that.
-
Plant compound may protect bees from deadly virus that makes them lose their way home
Around the world, honeybees are dying.
-
Thanks to the World Bank, Latin America has lost a key tool to fight red tape, corruption (Opinion)
By Andrés Oppenheimer The scandal swirling.
-
Satanic rituals, cannibalism, kidnappings, and extortions drive Central American migrants to head for the US
Denis Sanabria hadn’t slept well for.
-
Mérida in the run-up to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico
Mérida is the starting point for.
-
Mauricio Vila was once again mentioned as a probable presidential candidate in 2024
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- Marko.
-
Influenza season officially ends in Mexico, Yucatan registered only 1 case
Mérida, Yucatán, (October, 04, 2021).- At.
-
These are the ‘Pibinales’, the traditional ‘elotes’ that are cooked underground in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- There.
-
TikTok star killed in police car chase near the Mexico border
A fiery crash that killed a.
-
Breast cancer cases seriously increase in Yucatán
Early detection is vital to be.
Leave a Comment