Octopus season in Campeche now adds more than 5 thousand tons

Campeche, (October 04, 2021).- From August 1st to September 22, the octopus catching season in the state already totals 5,732.8 tons, a volume that has a value of 344.5 million pesos, in closed numbers.

The price of the octopus fluctuates between 50 and 70 pesos, while the sale price is between 100 and 140 pesos per kilogram, information that is obtained from the arrival notices of seafarers, directly, at the Conapesca offices located in Isla Arena, Campeche, Seybaplaya, Champotón, and Sabancuy municipalities.

There is an important difference in what is caught so far this season this year, compared to the same period in 2020, in which 2,284.9 tons were recorded, with a commercial value of 78.8 million pesos.

In other words, the volume of the catch so far is more than double that registered last year in the period in question.

The octopus fishery is one of the most anticipated for the north of the entity, while the rest of the year is the marine scale and associated species and has the highest volume and value in the year, with a greater load of fishermen in your capture.

