October will bring 32 cruises to Gran Costa Maya in Mahahual, Quintana Roo

Quinatana Roo, (October 01, 2021).- Mahahual will receive 32 international floating hotels throughout the month of October , bringing thousands of travelers on board who will be able to get to know the Gran Costa Maya, Quintana Roo’s main tourist destination.

On average, each cruise carries three thousand passengers, which represents a potential foreign market of some 96 thousand cruise passengers, who could come down to enjoy this sun and beach destination in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco.

According to the arrival calendar of Promociones Turísticos Mahahual SA de CV, the first cruise, the Independence Of The Seas, arrives on Sunday at 11:00 in the morning. Later, on Tuesday, Mardi Gras and Carnival Dream will arrive, thus marking the beginning of the first cruises that arrive at the Costa Maya Port.

On the last day of the month, October 31, the Adventure Of The Seas and Scarlet Lady arrive, thus closing the season.

According to the projections of capacity of the cruise ships in contrast to the average expense, it can mean about 145 million pesos (7 milliions dollars) a month of financial spillover for the region.

Gerardo Pérez Zafra, representative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in Mahahual, explained that the entire business sector maintains hopes that travelers will come down to leave an economic spill to businesses such as restaurants, shops, relaxation services, and water tourism, which is about $ 76 per person, which represents 1,520 pesos (74 USD).

The business leader stressed that it has been several months, since March of last year that activities were paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic and but with the reactivation of cruises this year there is the possibility of accessing more monetary income for the local businesses.

It is also expected that the sanitary restrictions by the shipping companies will be less strong than last month, which will allow passengers to get to know the natural wonders of Quintana Roo, with the observation of sanitary measures such as the use of a mask, antibacterial gel and healthy distance.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







