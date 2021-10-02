No federal support for the Henequen industry in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- The president of the Association of Autonomous Parcelarios de Yucatán, Bernardino Martín Chan declared that in three years, this important activity on which thousands of families depend has not received federal support, despite the importance of henequen for the country.

He added that the landowners have not received federal support for the new plantings of scions of

henequen for cleaning henequen to increase the acreage of the stalks, and thus have greater production and harvest each year.

He commented that for several years, the annual harvest of stalks is between 6,000 and 6,500 tons just

to supply the demand of the local market, but it does not help the national and international demand for stalks. For this, more federal investment is needed to increase the acreage and have a greater annual harvest of henequen.

He stressed that only the State Government has given support in three years to the landlords, they have helped

for the new sowing of henequen shoots to stimulate the price of the kilo of leaves that is at 20 pesos, and in the most difficult moments for the sector they have had the backing of the State Rural Development Secretariat.

Finally, Martín Chan estimated that in 2021, the production of stalks between 6 thousand and 6.5 thousand

tons, they expect state support for 2022, especially in the dry season because the parcels build their guardrails as protection against the fires that could threaten their crops.

