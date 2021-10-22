Nightmare in Tulum, 2 tourists killed and 3 injured after shooting at La Malquerida bar

Two female tourists are killed and three injured after rival drug cartels opened fire at the Malquerida bar in the popular tourist center of Tulum, Mexico.
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (October 22, 2021).- Two female tourists were murdered and three others were wounded following a shooting sparked by rival drug dealers at a bar in Tulum, Mexico.
The victims were dining at a bar known as La Malquerida in the popular Mexican tourist when the assailants opened fire Wednesday night at 10:40pm.
At least one of the shooters, José Antonio Lira Pérez, 24, was placed under arrest after security cameras tracked him down to a local medical facility, where he was being treated for a wound.
Local media outlet reported that the gunmen were chasing after Lira Pérez, who sought refuge in the bar as the assailants shot at him.
The Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office declined a request to provide the names, ages, and nationalities of the fatal and injured victims.
Local digital media outlets identified India nationals Jennifer Itenzold, 35 years old, and a woman named Angeli, as the fatal victims. Angeli’s age are unknown.
The wounded victims were identified as Evan der Kooij Eline, 21 years old, from Holland; Anima Gandaf, 27 years old, from Germany; and 32-year-old Maicol, from England.
Results of a preliminary investigation indicated that the attack was the result of a feud between drug dealing groups that operate in the resort town.
‘I strongly condemn the tragic events that occurred last night in Tulum in which two people lost their lives and three others were injured,’ Tulum mayor Marciano Dzul Caamal tweeted on Thursday.
The three surviving victims were rushed to area hospitals where they were treated for their wounds.
The shooting was the second deadly bar attack to take place in the last six weeks in Tulum, a destination that has become popular with international tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers at the Rosa Negra bar had to seek cover the evening of September 11 when a group of armed men aboard a motorcycle shot dead a taxi driver. One of the bullets struck a security guard, who also died.
Source: Daily Mail
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guided tours of the archaeological parks of Mérida are reactivated
Guided tours in the archaeological parks.
-
Fonatur accused of logging more than 144 hectares of forest land for the Tren Maya
MÉRIDA, MX.- Civil associations have joined.
-
Yacht catches fire on the high seas off the shore of Celestún
The yacht “Juan Pablo” at the.
-
Mauricio Vila promotes Yucatan during the meeting of governors with the United States Ambassador
Villahermosa, Tabasco, (October 21, 2021) .-.
-
Greenpeace asks Profepa to investigate alleged illegal planting of transgenic soybeans and corn in Campeche
MÉRIDA, MX.- The international group Greenpeace.
-
Fossil stuck in 100 million-year-old amber is oldest “true crab” ever discovered
In 2015, two researchers stumbled across.
-
We still have five weeks left to 2021 hurricane season
The 2021 hurricane season hasn’t been.
-
Increased feeling of insecurity among Merida residents (INEGI)
Mérida, Yucatán.- Insecurity perception indexes throughout.
-
FGE arrests two men for child abuse in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021) .-.
-
Agustín Gusto, the first wine produced in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatán.- The Agustín Gusto restaurant,.
Leave a Comment