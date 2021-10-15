New US land border policy announced for both Mexican and Canadian borders

After nearly 20 months of restrictions on nonessential travel along the United States land borders, Mariano Gomez is ready to be welcomed back in the country.

The Culiacán, Mexico resident used to be a frequent traveler, driving nearly 1,100 miles every two months to visit his 24-year-old daughter, Cristina, at school in Tuscon. But when the United States land borders shut down all nonessential travel in March 2020, Gomez was suddenly cut off from visiting.

Video chats through Whatsapp helped, but Gomez said it wasn’t the same.

“When the borders were closed, it was – wow,” Gomez said. “You can feel the pain in the soul. It’s kind of difficult to explain. You have part of yourself in some other place far away from you.”

Mariano Gomez poses with his daughter, Cristina; son, Abelardo; and wife, Clarissa.

Gomez’s daughter has since moved back to the states, but Gomez is relieved that he won’t have to worry about border restrictions for nonessential travel much longer. Starting in “early November,” the U.S. is set to reopen its land borders to vaccinated foreign nationals.

Foreign nationals across Mexico and Canada have already started to make plans to visit the U.S. again, whether it’s for a quick shopping trip or to reunite with loved ones.

Families, friends get ready to reunite

Driving across the Canada-U.S. border to get to law school was part of Daria Mukhina’s daily routine before the borders closed. When COVID-19 hit, everything from classes to her graduation ceremony went virtual.

“That was a bit of a harsh thing that happened,” she said. “I worked so hard for three years, and you don’t get to even celebrate at the end.”

While it’s too late to plan a graduation ceremony, Mukhina and her husband plan to host a vow renewal ceremony with friends and family from the U.S. and Canada once restrictions ease on both sides of the border. The couple had wanted to have a big wedding last year but scaled it down once they realized border restrictions would prevent 30% of their guest list from attending. Canada has since opened its land borders to vaccinated U.S. travelers.

“We’re very excited that we have the opportunity to do that now,” Mukhina said. “(Now) all of our friends and family can be there and witness it.”

Daria Mukhina poses near Lake Tahoe during one of her pre-pandemic trips to the U.S.

► US vaccine mandate for travel: Foreign travelers with COVID-19 vaccines approved by FDA, WHO can enter the US

The vow renewals aren’t set to take place until next year, but Mukhina plans to visit friends and family in the states this fall.

“I think that precautions in place should help keep everyone safe and help life resume to a little bit more of normalcy,” she said.

