New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin

U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet of formidable submersibles, but it’s still managed to up the ante with its newest addition.
Aptly named the Super Sub, the high-performance cruiser is the Dutch yard’s fastest model to date and promises an “exhilarating underwater experience” with a good dose of luxury.
The 17-footer was originally designed for an owner seeking a vessel capable of keeping up with large marine life. As such, the Super Sub was equipped with a best-in-class propulsion system that comprises four powerful thrusters capable of churning out a total of 80 hp (60 kW). This gives the 19,841-pound speed machine the ability to hit 8 knots at full tilt. As a result, the sub is five knots faster than the average submersible and two knots quicker than a bottlenose dolphin, according to the yard. As for range, the vessel packs a 62kWh pressure-tolerant Lithium-ion battery that offers eight hours of autonomy on a single charge.
U-Boat Worx
Furthermore, U-Boat Worx claims the Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market and adept at navigating the world beneath the waves. With a unique droplet shape, the vessel sports a long tail and distinctive hydrofoils that allow the direction of its thrust to be optimized, along with a removable trim weight system for rapid descents. U-Boat Worx says it can handle steep 30-degree climbs and dive to depths of nearly 1,000 feet. It’s also likely to operate better in heavier underwater currents, too.
U-Boat Worx
Not to mention, the Super Sub also offers unobstructed panoramic views thanks to the yard’s signature ultra-clear acrylic hull. The interior, which can comfortably accommodate two passengers and one pilot, takes cues from that of a high-end supercar and comes complete with underwater spotlights, cold storage, a two-way comms system and more.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Japan startup launches $700,000 US dollars hoverbike
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese startup.
-
The Maya Train, a project with gender perspective
CHEMAX, Yucatan, (October 27, 2021).- In.
-
AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works
Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .-.
-
Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy
The new flights from Europe and.
-
Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).-.
-
Campeche cemeteries are allowed a capacity of 50% on Day of the Dead
Campeche, (October 27, 2021).- Although the.
-
Incredibly the cost of AMLO’s Maya Train Project increases by 42%, from 140 to 200 billion pesos
In addition, this project faces 25.
-
Ignorant people are killing Mérida‘s ‘great lung’ with garbage
Given the garbage that people throw.
-
Yucatán’s public debt exceeds 6.2 billion pesos
MÉRIDA, MX.- In the corresponding report.
-
New taxes ruled out for Climate Change Law
Mérida, Yucatán.- After the ruling to.
Leave a Comment