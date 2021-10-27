New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin

U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet of formidable submersibles, but it’s still managed to up the ante with its newest addition.

Aptly named the Super Sub, the high-performance cruiser is the Dutch yard’s fastest model to date and promises an “exhilarating underwater experience” with a good dose of luxury.

The 17-footer was originally designed for an owner seeking a vessel capable of keeping up with large marine life. As such, the Super Sub was equipped with a best-in-class propulsion system that comprises four powerful thrusters capable of churning out a total of 80 hp (60 kW). This gives the 19,841-pound speed machine the ability to hit 8 knots at full tilt. As a result, the sub is five knots faster than the average submersible and two knots quicker than a bottlenose dolphin, according to the yard. As for range, the vessel packs a 62kWh pressure-tolerant Lithium-ion battery that offers eight hours of autonomy on a single charge.

Furthermore, U-Boat Worx claims the Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market and adept at navigating the world beneath the waves. With a unique droplet shape, the vessel sports a long tail and distinctive hydrofoils that allow the direction of its thrust to be optimized, along with a removable trim weight system for rapid descents. U-Boat Worx says it can handle steep 30-degree climbs and dive to depths of nearly 1,000 feet. It’s also likely to operate better in heavier underwater currents, too.

Not to mention, the Super Sub also offers unobstructed panoramic views thanks to the yard’s signature ultra-clear acrylic hull. The interior, which can comfortably accommodate two passengers and one pilot, takes cues from that of a high-end supercar and comes complete with underwater spotlights, cold storage, a two-way comms system and more.







