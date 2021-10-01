New Mérida Periferico route “Va y Ven” will start with free service and buses will pass every 15 minutes

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 01, 2021).- The remainder of this 2021, the public transport of the route “Va y Ven” will be free, which from November will be put into operation on the route of the Peripheral Ring of Mérida.

This was announced by Rafael Hernández Kotasek, director of the Institute for Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (IMDUT), explaining that the service will be free from its start-up until the end of 2021.

In total there will be 20 units that will begin to circulate on this route, adapted for people with disabilities, and also include the Braille system.

It is expected that by mid or late November the route will already be operating, and as mentioned, it will be free to use so that the population can get to know the routes and how they work and the service in general.

Until next November, the new transport route “Va y ven” will begin operations. Photo: (Sipse)

Price of the “Va y Ven” route, yet to be defined

What has not yet been defined is the cost of the ticket once 2022 begins, and studies are being carried out to define it, depending on the frequencies of the route, user demand and other points that will allow giving the total cost of the trip in upcoming dates.

As part of the infrastructure, 8 pedestrian bridges are being built, of which 4 are ready, for this service that will operate from 5 in the morning until 12 at night.

