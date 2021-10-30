Municipal Police indicted for the death of José Eduardo Ravelo file lawsuit

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 30, 2021).- Police officers who were initially singled out for the death of the young José Eduardo Ravelo in Mérida will file a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office and the Government of Yucatán.
In an interview with Milenio, David Dorantes, lawyer for the elements of the Municipal Police of Mérida, acknowledged the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, which he described as “adequate.”
He pointed out that the investigation of the FGR shows the deficiencies of the State Prosecutor’s Office when taking the case, “first, from the doctor who certified and second from a cause of death that does not correspond to reality.”
Also take into consideration the social consequences of my clients, that is, they have been identified, affected in their family, in their person, then obviously they have the right to compensation for the damage and it will depend on them, but my recommendation is to file a complaint against whom is responsible based on the affectation and this moral damage ”, he stated.
The defender revealed that a lawsuit for moral damages “is already on the table.”
He explained that the FGR’s determination nullifies the appeal filed by the Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office against the order of non-connection to the process of his clients, issued by a control judge.
The litigant made it clear that there is no longer a legal way to implicate his clients in the case of the young José Eduardo Ravelo. Even so, an application will be presented for the non-exercise of criminal action to reinforce the protection for the agents.
Source: Milenio
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
