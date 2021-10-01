Municipal official says people who throw trash out in Merida’s streets must be sanctioned

Mérida, Yucatán.- The PAN official, Álvaro Cetina Puerto, warned that, by regulation, it is forbidden to leave waste on public roads, so they are pushing for social awareness to prevent this situation from continuing to occur in several neighborhoods across the city.
“The same waste regulations say that we cannot take out construction materials and neither can we take out our mattress or our toilet. So, it is very important to retake this culture of environmental protection and the culture of participation,” he said.
For several weeks now there has been a proliferation of open-air garbage dumps in neighborhoods in the four corners of the city, where citizens leave garbage, televisions, tires, and other solid waste on the public streets.
This situation worsened after the passing of tropical storm “Grace” because, in the places where branches and fallen trees were left, people throw garbage in large quantities.
According to the councilman, president of the Public Services Commission, it is imperative that citizens know that this is an illicit act that could generate consequences such as fines or detention.
“It is practically impossible for us to have knowledge of everything. That is why we have to go on regulating with the municipal rules, but we have to know these rules, we have to know the operation of garbage collection so that we are not leaving garbage on public roads or in front of our house or even worse, in parks,” he said.
He also asked the citizens to make the corresponding reports when a dump is generated, so that the authorities can help in the removal of the waste.
