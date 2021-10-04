Mucbipollo Fair is coming to Mérida’s San Sebastián neighborhood on Sunday, October 24th

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- With the aim of reactivating the economy and preserving traditions in Yucatan, t the fourth edition of the Mucbipollo fair will be held in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Mérida, in this regard the head of the organizing committee of this fair, Henry Cetina Cámara announced that it will be on October 24 when this event takes place.

Although there are still some details to coordinate, he explained that security protocols will be carried out in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

He indicated that they will be groups of capacity authorized by the city of Mérida, which will have 30 minutes to enter and taste the Mucbipollos that are offered at this fair.

He asserted that to be able to assist, you will have to make an appointment, to have a guaranteed place in the half-hour runs.

Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

There will also be the option to buy Mucbipollo with home delivery which will cost $ 600 pesos (30 USD) the big one, with a shipping cost of $ 40 within the city of Mérida and 5 km from the San Sebastián park. While the delivery cost for the rest of Merida is 50 pesos.

The organizing committee invited those interested in attending the fair to be aware of social networks because there will soon be announced what the phone numbers are to reserve their place and/or order your Mucbipollos.

