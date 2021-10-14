Morena’s internal elections in Yucatan are postponed until 2022

Mario Mex Albornoz stated that his board of directors has been working without resources since April this year.

Although they were scheduled for this month, there will be no internal Morena elections in Yucatán until at least 2022, so the current board headed by Mario Mex Albornoz will continue.

In a press conference, Mex Albornoz reiterated that they have been working without economic resources since last April, since the national leadership collects the economic prerogatives that correspond to them.

For his part, Eleonai Contreras Soto, secretary-general of the Morena State Committee, insisted that they also continue to face the problem of “others” assuming the functions of the Morena leadership in the state.

In this way, he referred to Senator Ovidio Peralta Suárez but clarified that this problem is not only in Yucatán but in several parts of the country as well.

“It is urgent that the party returns to institutionality, it was attempted to raise it in the National Council assembly last Sunday the 3rd but they sabotaged it”.

In his offices in Merida, Mex Albornoz said that today’s conference was attended by national and Yucatan councilors in order to send a message of unity in the state. Especially now when the Morena electoral roll is being updated for the upcoming internal elections.

The Morenista leader expressed his party’s support to the presidential initiative on the energy reform and He assured that it is intended to return the State’s leadership in several aspects of the energy sector.

He announced that they will also support the process of ratification of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s 3-year mandate, which will take place next March.

