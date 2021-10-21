More cases of pedophile Catholic priests coming up in Campeche

Campeche, (October 21, 2021).- A few days ago the same Diocese of Campeche confirmed at least 6 cases of pedophile priests which are under investigation, ensuring that they will receive their punishment, however, again five new cases have appeared against priests and those who have been accused since 2013 by the affected but the complaints never proceeded.

These were accused of various crimes, mainly reckless homicide and rape, although only one has been sentenced to six years in prison, recently, this announcement has taken the Campechanos by surprise who describe this situation as a real shame because the Church hides a real hell on Earth.

Citizens regretted that of so many religious leaders who have gone from officiating mass in various churches in the municipalities of Campeche, now they appear giving a statement before the Public Ministry in Carmen, Hopelchén, Calkiní, Champotón, and Campeche, so far the priests to under investigation are J.M.C., from Carmen; M.J.M.E., Hopelchén; M.M.C. and F.V.T., including the former Bishop of Campeche, Ramón Castro Castro; and recently, Gustavo Alberto Zapata, while the new cases were identified with the initials of A.R.T.M., R.T.O.I., F.G.T.B., J.K.L.M. and R.S.U.G. which were reported by the families of the victims.

One of them confessed to having raped a teenager on the Island of Tris in 2016, at that time despite being denounced by the family, he is still administrator of the Minor Seminary of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, but the religious leader was arrested in December 2018 and linked to the process in the Carmen Penitentiary Center, more of these cases will still be made known to the population and it is expected that each one will be sentenced to receive their punishment.

