More and more Yucatecan women are visiting IMSS for breast cancer prevention exams

Starting at age 40, women should have a mammogram at least every two years.
Mérida, Yucatán.- More and more women are coming to the medical units of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) for preventive exams for the timely detection of breast cancer, said the director of the Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Detection Unit, Nieves Martínez Kú.
Within the framework of this month dedicated to raising awareness of this disease, she emphasized that among the objectives of the Unit is to provide quality and accurate diagnoses, fundamental elements to attack the disease.
She reiterated that timely detection continues to be the most important thing in the fight that women carry on in order to survive.
She specified that the services offered are screening mammography, for the timely detection of women who have no signs or symptoms; there is an ultrasound and mammography diagnostic unit with stereotaxy equipment, with which a technique allows access to deeper areas when needles are used for biopsies are performed.
There is also an organized invitation center, by means of which, through a database they have, an intentional and follow-up search is made of women between 40 and 69 years of age, which is the range in which they can suffer from the disease.
From January to September, the Unit provided 9,787 consultations for the various services.
On a single day, 24 ultrasounds, eight biopsies, and up to 80 mastographies are performed, she explained.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Community work for those who damage monuments in marches
A Morena representative proposed before the.
-
Truck driver is found dead inside his truck, in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán; October 08, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Discover various healing properties of nettle and as a healthy source of food
October 08, 2021.- Most people only.
-
ADO electric buses would circulate in the Yucatan Peninsula early next year
Merida is expected to be the.
-
Mérida and Lima strengthen ties to encourage economic reactivation
Mérida, Yucatan, (October 08, 2021) .-.
-
Campeche Archaeological zones operating at 75% capacity
Campeche, (October 08, 2021).- Including Calakmul.
-
Carnival Breeze cruise passengers complain about high prices in Progreso, Yucatan
Tourists point out that the prices.
-
Volunteers clean up the ‘Los Piratas Channel’ in Bacalar
Municipal authorities, nautical service providers and.
-
Mérida City Council delivers a bike lane built from recycled tires
YUCATAN, (October 08, 2021) .- To.
-
Yucatan requests to host the ‘Mar y Playa’ Festival in 2022
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment