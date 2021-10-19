Monday 18th, less than 200 Covid infections and low number of hospitalized in Yucatan

Coronavirus infections are on the decline in the State.
Total cases on October 18th, 2021: 157 new infections and 137 hospitalized
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 19, 2021).- Although the number of coronavirus infections this Monday was higher than this Sunday 17th,, the number of people hospitalized fell, which was 143 yesterday and today it was reported 137.
Regarding the new positive cases, they were 157, unlike yesterday in which 137 were registered. Today, almost all corresponded to Mérida.
In addition, there were 11 deaths of people between 52 and 86 years of age.
Regarding the new positive cases, there were 157, and of them, 152 were in Mérida, 1 foreign, and 1 in Acanceh, Kanasín, Ticul, and Valladolid.
With these there is already a global total of 74,604 accumulated cases throughout the pandemic, of which 66,883 are patients who have already been cured, have no symptoms, and cannot infect.
Infections in Mérida
Merida has already accumulated 45,209 positive cases in all this time: 11,729 in the northern area, 11,287 in the eastern area, 4,328 in the central area, 6,955 in the southern area, and 10,910 in the western area.
There were 11 deaths this Monday, which were 6 men and 5 women between 52 and 86 years of age, who suffered from comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes. Of these, 7 resided in Mérida, one in Mexico City, and one more in Progreso, Sacalum, and Umán. In total, there are already 6,205 people who die in Yucatan from coronavirus.
Active cases are also on the decline. Today 1,379 people with mild symptoms and isolated in their homes were reported, in addition to the 137 hospitalized in total isolation.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
