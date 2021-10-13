Migration and massacres in Mexico, a sad reality

The Atrocities Registered in the Media report found that massacres in Mexico (killings of three or more people) peaked in July when 67 were recorded and that the high monthly tallies continue. The researchers warned that there is a relationship between the events and the presence of migrants in Mexico.

“It seems important to us to point out that this increase in victims is due to the fact that there is an escalation of violence not only against the country’s population but also against migrants,” Sánchez Díaz said, speaking about the proliferation of kidnappings and violent incidents against people who are passing through Mexico as they migrate north to the U.S.

The National Migration Institute has rescued 19,162 migrants who were victims of organized crime, many of them Central Americans. From Aug. 21 to Sept. 20 alone, the army rescued 63,614 migrants.

“We live in fear because it is a very corrupt area. All the people tell you that the cartels impose the rules, the drug is the law,” said Yorje Pérez Moreno, a Venezuelan migrant who was extorted during his stay in Mexico this year.

Human Rights First, a Washington-based organization, has recorded 6,356 violent attacks against migrants who had been deported to Mexico since January — including rape, kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking, and other attacks.

