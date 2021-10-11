Mexico’s corn imports could break annual record

Mexico’s imports of corn, mostly from the U.S., are on track to break their annual record potentially reaching 17.9 million metric tons by the end of the year according to experts’ estimates. This occurs amid growing demand for animal feed and despite the Mexican government’s early calls for self-sufficiency.
• ESTIMATES: Propelled by increased use of corn as livestock feed, Mexico’s imports of corn peaked in 2018 at 17.1 million metric tons according to estimates agricultural consulting group GCMA. More than 90 percent of Mexican imports are of U.S. genetically-modified yellow corn.
• MARKETS: “Global trade is higher than last month as larger (corn) exports for Argentina and the United States outweigh cuts to Brazil, Russia, and Serbia. Global (corn) imports are up on raises to Canada and Mexico”, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this month in its regular world markets report.
• GOVERNMENT: Late in 2020, the Mexican government ordered the phasing-out of genetically-modified corn for human consumption by 2024. Earlier this year, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, said that he had received assurances that the decree does not cover corn imports for animal feed.
Source: Mexico Today
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Maya train will boost development in communities of the Puuc Route
YUCATAN, (October 11, 2021).- Families that.
-
Cuban baseball players defect during U-23 tournament in Mexico
Cuban officials called the players’ actions.
-
Social events organizers, happy with the epidemiological traffic light change and with the increase in capacity
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The.
-
IMF Urges Mexico to Curb Refining Plans, Warns of Policy Uncertainty Weighing on Investment (Opinion)
BY CHRISTOPHER LENTON In the midst of.
-
Massive flare seen on Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system
by: R. O. Parke Loyd, Arizona State University..
-
Two disturbances under observation in the Caribbean Sea
Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that.
-
652 Central American migrants were found inside six trailers in Tamaulipas
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities.
-
This is what happened to the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa
Transcripts of newly released text messages between a.
-
The mysterious disappearance of a yacht that left the Mexican Caribbean to bring aid to Haiti
After more than eleven days without.
-
The US asks Mexico to let DEA and other agents into the country
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new.
Leave a Comment