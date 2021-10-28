  • Headlines,
    • Mexico condemns auction of pre-Hispanic pieces in Paris, France

    By on October 28, 2021
    (Photo: ADN 40)

    The Ministry of Culture expressed its “profound rejection” of Christie’s auction of 72 pre-Hispanic pieces in Paris

    France, (October 27, 2021).- The Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Fraustro, released a letter in which she expressed her “profound rejection” of Christie’s auction in Paris of 72 pre-Hispanic pieces that belong to Mexico’s heritage.

    The auction is scheduled for November 10 in France under the concept “Pre-Columbian Art & Taino Masterworks from the Fiore Arts Collection”, for which the Mexican authorities urged Christie’s to stop the auction.

    México condena subasta de piezas prehispánicas en París
    (Photo: ADN40)

    The letter also asks the auction house “to reflect on the historical and cultural values ​​of the assets indicated above commercial aspirations.”

    The Ministry of Culture explained that it condemns the sale of pre-Hispanic pieces because their extraction from Mexico was carried out without authorization since they are property of the nation and their sale has been prohibited by law since 1827.

    The Mexican authorities reported that for these reasons legal proceedings will be initiated before the French authorities to avoid the auction and to recover the pre-Hispanic pieces.

    Pre-Hispanic pieces from Mexico, Peru, Panama, among other countries will be auctioned

    Christie’s will have a new auction of American archaeological heritage consisting of 139 pieces between 23 and 5 centuries old from Mexico, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Caribbean.

    According to historian Daniel Salinas Córdova, most of the lots offered by Christie’s are from Mexican cultures with Maya, Teotihuacan, and Olmec pieces.

    “There are dozens of Mezcala figurines from the state of Guerrero, which have a long tradition of being prized by collectors due to their refined aesthetics and portability. Also sculptures from the Mexican, Huasteca region and other cultures such as the Chontal, Mixteca and the cultures of the Western tradition of tombs, ” she explained on Twitter.

    Source: ADN40

