Mexico City´s Day of the Dead Parade; this is the route and date

This year we will once again see hundreds of catrinas, alebrijes and creatures from Mictlán (the underworld of the Astec) march down in the now traditional Day of the Dead Parade

México City, (October 12, 2021).- After the traditional Day of the Dead Parade was not held last year, due to the health emergency of the pandemic, this 2021, it will take place despite the fact that the pandemic continues.

So this year we will once again see hundreds of catrinas, alebrijes and creatures from Mictlán parading in a colorful spectacle.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, said that the vaccination will allow the return of the festival but with some sanitary measures.

“” This holiday is dedicated to all those thousands of people who lost their lives due to Covid-19. Tell them that the city is on its feet and begins to recover economic activity. This Day of the Dead represents a lot for our city, ” she stressed.

(Photo: Roberto Hernández)

When will the parade be?

According to the government of Mexico City, the Day of the Dead Parade will take place on October 31 and will be added to other cultural activities.

What will the parade be like?

This year the parade will feature live music throughout its entire journey and there will be details about the founding of México-Tenochtitlán, as well as distinctive elements of the country, such as corn and the hummingbird.

It will have the motto “Celebrating Life” to commemorate the people who have died from the covid pandemic.

There will be the traditional allegorical cars, alebrijes, made by the residents of the Santa María la Redonda neighborhood and the Historic Center, in collaboration with the Museum of Popular Art.

Some special measures for the public and spectators is the extension of the route to prioritize the healthy distance.

What will be the route of the 2021 Day of the Dead Parade?

This year the parade will cover more kilometers, this with the aim that people can enjoy the show without concentrating on the same point.

It will start in the Zócalo of the CDMX, traveling through Reforma until reaching the Campo Marte facilities.

Source: El Sol de México

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







