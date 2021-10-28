Mexican Army burns more than 500 kilos of drugs seized in Mérida, Yucatán

Marijuana, cocaine and psychotropics were part of the half ton of drugs that were burned in Mérida.
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 28, 2021).- Before noon on Wednesday, October 27th, the burning of half a ton of drugs was carried out in Merida, Yucatan.
At the facilities of the 11th First Infantry Battalion of the X Military Region, 500 kilos of marijuana, 101 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of hashish, 381 clobenzorex tablets, and 25 clonazepam tablets were burned.
These substances were seized in operations carried out by state authorities in coordination with federal authorities.
The head of the delegation of the Attorney General’s Office ( FGR ), Miguel Ángel Soberanis Camejo, said that the seizure of these drugs was carried out thanks to the collaboration of the Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), the Mexican Army (SEDENA), and the Mexican Navy (SEMAR).
In addition to Soberanis Camejo, the event was attended by Fernando Rossell Flores, undersecretary of Government; Rafael Pinzón Miguel, Vice Prosecutor of Justice for Adolescents representing the Prosecutor, Juan Manuel León León; Carlos Martín Pacheco Medina, Executive Secretary of the State Public Security System, representing the Secretary of Public Security, Luis Felipe Saiden Ojeda and Colonel Gustavo Caratachea of the 11th Infantry Battalion.
The Commander stated that these actions are to reduce risk factors for crime and are part of the National Security Plan, which seeks to generate peace and tranquility in the local society.
Drug burn, hard blow to criminal organizations
He also made it clear that these actions “significantly affect activities related to criminal organizations and prevent these drugs from reaching citizens,” for which he asked for the continuous collaboration of society with the authorities in order to achieve more seizures.
Source: La Verdad Noticias
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
