Mérida´s Passport office will change from Paseo de Montejo to The Harbor Plaza

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021).- Very soon you will be able to process your passport at The Harbor Mérida Plaza since the Passport Office of the Ministry of Foreign Relations ( SRE ) of Yucatán will be installed in this commercial plaza.

The general director of the Foreign Ministry, Carlos Alfonso Candelaria López, reported that at the beginning of December they will change the office to The Harbor shopping plaza, with the capacity to receive up to 2,000 people a day.

Currently, the office receives up to 300 people a day and issue about 250 passports daily.

He explained that this shopping center made an investment of 20 million pesos to adapt the premises of 228 square meters that is located on the second floor, so the Passport Office will leave the building where their offices were located for more than 25 years, in Paseo de Montejo, near the Monument to the Fatherland.

The federal official pointed out that these offices are being transformed for the benefit of users, so that a lactation room will be adapted, and another for children and pets. He explained that they will have 12 spaces for biometrics, since each one serves between 80 to 100 people.

Extension of hours all week

In addition, the hours we had were from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon from Monday to Friday, and now we will work from 8 in the morning to 8 at night from Monday to Sunday.

He recalled that the service they offer is not fast or express, because an identity document is provided that needs to be verified, but it is delivered the same day, unlike other states in which it takes up to a week or more to be delivered to you.

Electronic passport in Yucatan

Another announcement made by Candelaria López is that the new electronic passport will be released in Yucatán, with a chip that will contain the person’s data and a polycarbonate sheet.

In the event that the person loses the passport, it cannot be modified, because the chip can be read but not modified, and in the case of minors, this document can be used as official identification.

“The passport will have the same price as the current one, a gradual change will be made. In case of having the passport, it will not be necessary to change it, but until it expires, everything will depend on the inventory that is available to issue it, but whoever wishes to change it may do so ”, she concluded.

