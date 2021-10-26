Mérida’s first drive-in cinema opens Friday, Oct. 29th in the north of the city

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- As of this Friday, October 29, the first drive-in cinema will start operating in Mérida under the name of “Cine Togo”, on the third floor of the parking lot of the Gran Plaza shopping center , north of the Yucatecan capital.

As it was announced, the functions will not only include the projection of films on a wide 4K resolution screen, but there will also be a show and “many surprises”, according to what was reported at a press conference.

The “Cine Togo” will show films on a large LED screen with 4K technology, measuring 7 by 3 meters.

The drive-in cinema presentation was led by Gary Burgos Soto, CEO of Grupo Buso. (Photo: Sipse)

As of this Friday, October 29, this new drive-in theater comes into operation, with 2 daily shows from 7:00 and 9:30 pm, starting the day with the presentation of films such as “Coco”, “Hocus Pocus”, “Anabelle” , “Aliens 2, El Regreso”, among others.

Audio from the film can be enjoyed in two ways: with the antenna from the cars via a radio frequency, or with the original ambient sound of the film with ambient speakers.

Attendees will be received with a different set focused on the theme of each film, and the space will be completely interactive, with decoration and atmosphere that will impact them.

The drive-in cinema will be located on the third floor of the Gran Plaza parking lot, with a maximum capacity of 100 cars distributed throughout the place.

The cost of the accesses is 150 pesos in presale and 180 on the day of the event, and the number of people allowed per car is 3.

The drive-in cinema will be located on the third floor of the Gran Plaza parking lot. (Photo: social networks)

There will be health and protection measures, taking care of the protocols for the safety of our attendees.

There will be a candy store that will have a special menu with the touch of the cinema combined with the circus and popcorn with a secret recipe since the vendors will approach in disguise and you can order without getting out of your car.

The presentation of this drive-in theater was led by Gary Burgos Soto, CEO of Grupo Buso, creators of Cinetogo and Cinelike, as well as Luis Zumárraga, the clown “Pope Pope”, who is director of Forever Circus, among other people linked to this new concept.

The project takes two years of planning and will be carried out in Mérida in collaboration with the most important cinema chains in Mexico and the work of “Forever Circus”, which will result in a merger that seeks to offer a spectacular space for all the public who enjoy going to the movies and not being able to do so due to the pandemic.

