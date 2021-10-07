Merida’s downtown stores register an increase in sales

Merida, Yucatan.- With the change of bus stops, the commerce sector confirmed a greater flow of people in establishments in downtown Merida.

Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), pointed out that this situation was generated, once the change of public transport boarding and alighting sites was implemented, so he reiterated that this strategy will also be affecting sales generated in this sector of the city, especially with the approach of the end of the year.

“It is much easier for people to go to the stores, make their purchases and be able to continue transporting themselves. Just from last Saturday to this one, as a point of comparison, we had a 10% increase in mobility. This means that expectations have been positive and for the rest of the year, it will surely be better”, he explained.

He commented that there could be a greater opening and withdrawal of restrictions, if an eventual change in the epidemiological traffic light is applied, a situation that could occur this week.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments