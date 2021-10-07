Merida’s downtown stores register an increase in sales

Merida, Yucatan.- With the change of bus stops, the commerce sector confirmed a greater flow of people in establishments in downtown Merida.
Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), pointed out that this situation was generated, once the change of public transport boarding and alighting sites was implemented, so he reiterated that this strategy will also be affecting sales generated in this sector of the city, especially with the approach of the end of the year.
“It is much easier for people to go to the stores, make their purchases and be able to continue transporting themselves. Just from last Saturday to this one, as a point of comparison, we had a 10% increase in mobility. This means that expectations have been positive and for the rest of the year, it will surely be better”, he explained.
He commented that there could be a greater opening and withdrawal of restrictions, if an eventual change in the epidemiological traffic light is applied, a situation that could occur this week.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
150 classrooms have been closed down in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán.- 30 days into the.
-
Working hours extension for restaurants in Yucatan announced by CANIRAC
The end of the mobility restriction,.
-
Strong storms expected this Thursday in Yucatan
Interaction of cold front and tropical.
-
In Yucatan, 22 thousand jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic have already been recovered
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 07, 2021).- The.
-
Fire at a “Dunosusa” store in Mérida´s Chenkú neighborhood
Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 07, 2021).- On.
-
Man is charged with using a false document in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 07, 2021).- For.
-
Up to 250,000 Mexican minors are at risk of being recruited by organized crime
MEXICO CITY, MX.- The situation of.
-
Drainage workers free up a massive flood in Plaza Las Americas
The flooding at Plaza Las Americas.
-
Increased rainfall expected in the Yucatan Peninsula
A tropical wave, cold front and.
-
Mérida City Council is committed to the protection of fauna
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 06, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment