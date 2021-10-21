Mérida’s 2022 municipal budget proposal is ready

Merida will prioritize health services, security in public parks and infrastructure projects.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Mérida’s 2022 budget project prioritizes actions in road infrastructure, reinforces health services and security in public parks, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, and added that they are awaiting the definition of the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for next year, which is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

“We have the project to grow in the Home Doctor program, the Park Ranger program, an important road infrastructure project, which is one of the important issues we have to invest in, and of course the issue of health, those are the programs we will be promoting, we are completing the design to assign a specific budget and above all, there is also this clarity regarding the programs that are a commitment to the citizens, and the desire is that they can become a reality.”

Barrera Concha added that they are on time for the integration of the 2022 municipal budget and the elaboration of the Income Law since it must be sent to the State Congress by November 25 at the latest.

“The advantage is that we have anticipated much of the budget that was approved this year, as well as the programs that we want to promote with greater emphasis, definitely the last word is with the Cabildo and the State Congress,” stated the Mayor of Merida.

The interviewee stated that he is awaiting the definition of the Federal Expenditure Budget, which is in charge of the Chamber of Deputies.

“In the integration of the budget (of Merida) it is an effect that we have always called a cascade, that is to say, there has to be a projection with respect to the federal budget, subsequently to the state estimate and finally the municipal evaluation, which has to be adapted to the conditions of the previous budgets that we expect to be austere, very cut back in terms of what we have seen in projects, both from the Federal Government and the State Government as a consequence. However, over the next year we hope to have more resources for projects for the city with savings and good administration”, the Merida mayor concluded.

