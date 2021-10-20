Mérida Tamal Fair 2021 is back and better than ever

The 5th edition of the Tamale Fair will be held from October 28 to 30

Mérida, Yucatán.- With the objective of boosting the economic reactivation of micro and small businesses, a total of 50 companies will participate in the 5th edition of the Tamale Fair to be held from October 28 to 30 in a commercial plaza in the north of the city.

The objective of this event is to offer traditional foods typical of the Hanal Pixán celebrations; therefore, tamales from Yucatecan recipes and from other states will be included. On this occasion, the invited countries are El Salvador, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Alberto Lavalle, the organizer of the event, pointed out that this fair will include four events, beginning on the 21st with the gastronomic fair that will include traditional Yucatecan dishes and a culinary exhibition by culinary experts in a commercial plaza, located in the north of the city in the hotel zone near the Centro de Convenciones Siglo XXI.

In addition to the culinary offerings, this activity will include a presentation of motorcycles, music, and the presence of local artisans who will offer a wide range of products made by Yucatecan hands. The artisan presentation includes pottery, clothing, embroidery, and traditional Yucatecan clothing such as hipiles and guayaberas, as well as handicrafts and works of art by local artists.

The intention is to open spaces for the micro and small businesses that participate to offer their products and for a greater number of people to get to know, but also to enjoy the traditional products of Yucatán during this holiday season.

In addition, desserts, ice cream, and soft drinks will be on sale, as well as Yucatecan craft beer brands that seek to promote the economic reactivation of small breweries. Fine pastries and desserts, as well as contributions and fusion food sweets, with recipes from new local chefs and pastry chefs, will be also available at this event.

For October 28, 29, and 30, traditional dishes and snacks have been selected for the tamale fair, which includes Brazo de Reina, Dzotobilchayes, Vaporcitos, Colados, and Horneados, which are part of the regional gastronomy in great demand during the season of the faithful departed. In addition, tamales from Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla and Jalisco will be included in the presentation.

After 20 months of the pandemic, dozens of local companies in the gastronomic industry have suffered due to the restrictions, which also forced the closure of small businesses and food businesses due to the sanitary requirements, where an estimated 10,800 jobs were lost.

On this occasion and due to the sanitary measures, the fair will be extended for three days from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a cost per person of 10 pesos as a recovery fee that will be used to provide the sanitary measures and materials used for the stalls that will be installed at the fair.

The objective is to reach sales of 1.8 million pesos, as happened in the last edition of the Tamale Fair, which benefits dozens of micro-companies in the gastronomic industry, but also small merchants who manufacture handicrafts, textiles, and baked goods.

