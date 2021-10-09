Mérida pays tribute to iconic Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Octobee 09, 2021).- Almost a year after the first death anniversary of the famous composer Armando Manzanero, who lost his life to Covid on December 28, 2020, there is already a space in Mérida in which the “Maestro” is paid a well-deserved tribute .
On Friday, October 8th, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, along with other authorities and guests, inaugurated the monument to Armando Manzanero in Mérida.
In a small square located on the corner of “La Flor del Bosque” in the Dolores Otero neighborhood, on Calle 60 South on the corner with Circuito Colonias de Mérida, the bust of Armando Manzanero was placed.
Source: Diario de Yucatan
The bust was made of bronze and is 80 centimeters high. It is a work of the sculptor Reynaldo Bolio “Paccelli”.
The allusive plaque features the following text: “Armando Manzanero Canché (1934-2020) illustrious Meridano, musician, composer of international fame and maximum creator of the romantic song.”
Manzanero Avenue
It should be remembered that the Municipality approved on February 26, 2021, to name “Armando Manzanero” a section of 60th street, exactly the one that goes from 121 to 95.
The artist himself chose the aforementioned street to bear his name, because it is linked to his roots and his childhood in this city.
Develan busto de don Armando Manzanero pic.twitter.com/1kZ1pFgYAN— novedadesyuc (@NovedadesYuc) October 8, 2021
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
