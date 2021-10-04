Mérida in the run-up to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico

Mérida is the starting point for the great celebration of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico on its XV anniversary.

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- “La Blanca Mérida” is the venue for the fashion show featuring Vero Díaz, Collectiva Concepción, and Armando Tekeda, which will take place in key places of the Yucatecan culture, and then, from October 10 to 15, the presentations and experiences will continue in Mexico City.

From Hacienda San Antonio Hool, Fashion Week presents the collections of Vero Díaz, Collectiva Concepción, and Armando Takeda as well as a happening with Carla Fernández and Daniela Bustos Maya in the capital of Yucatán, named for its architecture, under the category of small cities as the best city in the world, due to the design of its buildings and its characteristic Maya-colonial infrastructure.

Photo: (Reforma)

Through its official Instagram account, Fashion Week revealed all the preparations for this great event that Mérida is hosting and which is the prelude to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico that will continue on its way to Mexico City.

The models had in Mérida a catwalk through the Monument to the Homeland located in Paseo Montejo, and through their social networks, they shared the images that have been praised by the great fans of fashion.

Photo: (Por Esto)

On the morning of this Saturday, October 2nd they also had activities at the Hacienda San Antonio Hool with fun activities while the preparations for the night were finished.

And later we have been able to enjoy through these same stories the activities of the models prior to the event that took place last night.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments