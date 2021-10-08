Mérida City Council delivers a bike lane built from recycled tires

YUCATAN, (October 08, 2021) .- To build an inclusive city in terms of mobility and sustainability, the mayor Renán Barrera Concha, delivered this morning the bike path that connects the junction of the highway to Progreso with the community of Xcunyá.

“Our Municipality, in collaboration with society, continues its path towards sustainability thanks to the respect of its biodiversity and its sustained development, through the promotion of green infrastructure, waste management, environmental education, ecological awareness and recycling, ” said the Mayor.

In the company of the community commissioners, Fidelia May Chale, from Xcunyá and Felipa Pool Couoh Hoil, from Santa María Yaxché, the Municipal President stressed that this type of road project responds to the need to achieve the mobility vision in which The Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Urban Mobility (PIMUS) favors clean means of transport, the environment and the use of public space as a common good.

In this sense, he continued, the priority is to develop actions that promote care for the environment, investment in clean energy, saving water, and a commitment to sustainable mobility, thus allowing a higher degree of environmental sustainability to be achieved.

As part of the start-up of this bike lane, the Mayor, together with the municipal authorities and residents of both communities, cycled an approximate distance of 1.6 kilometers, from the entrance of the Santa María Yaxché community, to Xcunyá.

In addition, this road work, of more than 3 kilometers (km), will boost the Project of Rural Ecotourism Tours of this community, and that connects Xcunyá with the road to Dzibilchaltún, where beyond its investment, Mérida privileges the concept of sustainability since 382 bags of ground rubber were used for its construction, each containing the product of 30 tires. Therefore, 11,460 discarded tires re-entered their final utility process.

“This work is characterized by using, by way of recycling, ground rubber material, the product of crushing vehicle tires that were mixed in the asphalt layer with cold emulsion, having a greater waterproofing capacity on the road”, he said.

In such a way that, if in the work we had used conventional hot emulsion materials, the useful life of 10 to 15 years would be expected, but when applying the rubber in this recycling process, its average service will be double, it is that is, 20 to 30 years, added Loría Magdub.

This work will benefit 1,064 citizens directly and indirectly to all the inhabitants of the surrounding communities. It should be remembered that the request to rehabilitate the Xcunyá – Progreso highway, as well as the bike path, had been recurrent due to the deterioration that the asphalt presented over the years, a problem that intensified with the rains and storms of last year.

The Mayor was accompanied at the event by the directors David Loría Magdub, from Public Works; María José Cáceres Delgado, of Social Development; Alejandra Bolio Rojas, from the Sustainable Development Unit; José Collado Soberanis, from Public Services and the Technical Secretary for Sports, Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar.

