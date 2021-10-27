Mérida City Council cleans and prepares local cemeteries for the Day of the Dead

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 27, 2021) .- Health care is a joint effort between society and the municipal government, for that reason the City Council designs actions aimed at preserving the health of families and implements sanitary measures aimed at maintaining a healthy society, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

He reported that these actions are intensifying with the proximity of the celebration of the Dia de Muertos, first with the cleaning of the city’s cemeteries, as well as asking the population to follow the health protocols that will be implemented to enter those spaces.

Thus, he recalled that prior to the entry of the family members to the cemeteries this October 30th and 31st, as well as November 1st and 2nd, a day of sanitization and fumigation will be held in municipal cemeteries with the aim of combating points that may promote the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito and, in this way, prevent cases of dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya in the Municipality.

“The days of the dead are deeply rooted customs for us Yucatecans, and at this time there is a large influx of people who go to the cemeteries; However, we must not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic continues like the rainy season, so we must strengthen health care”, he abounded.

The Mayor explained that municipal authorities of the health sector are cleaning, sanitizing, and fumigation of the General Cemeteries, Xoclán, Chuburná as well as in Jardines del Recuerdo, prior to the Day of the Dead festivities.

He added that the above is done with the intervention of the brigade members of the “Squad vs El Mosco 2021” whose larval control and fumigation work in colonies and police stations in the city intensifies during the rainy season.

For his part, Dr. Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, director of Health and Social Welfare, explained that the prevention actions that will be carried out on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 of this month, also include the pantheons of the Yucatecan communities of Komchén, Cosgaya, Dzitya, Caucel, Chablekal, Cholul, Sitpach, and Chichí Suárez.

The official reported that, although the actions are carried out throughout the year on a regular basis, on the days of the dead, the work is reinforced due to the increase in visitors that are received in the cemeteries, in order to leave them in optimal conditions.

