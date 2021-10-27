Mérida City Council cleans and prepares local cemeteries for the Day of the Dead

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 27, 2021) .- Health care is a joint effort between society and the municipal government, for that reason the City Council designs actions aimed at preserving the health of families and implements sanitary measures aimed at maintaining a healthy society, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.
He reported that these actions are intensifying with the proximity of the celebration of the Dia de Muertos, first with the cleaning of the city’s cemeteries, as well as asking the population to follow the health protocols that will be implemented to enter those spaces.
Thus, he recalled that prior to the entry of the family members to the cemeteries this October 30th and 31st, as well as November 1st and 2nd, a day of sanitization and fumigation will be held in municipal cemeteries with the aim of combating points that may promote the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito and, in this way, prevent cases of dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya in the Municipality.
“The days of the dead are deeply rooted customs for us Yucatecans, and at this time there is a large influx of people who go to the cemeteries; However, we must not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic continues like the rainy season, so we must strengthen health care”, he abounded.
The Mayor explained that municipal authorities of the health sector are cleaning, sanitizing, and fumigation of the General Cemeteries, Xoclán, Chuburná as well as in Jardines del Recuerdo, prior to the Day of the Dead festivities.
He added that the above is done with the intervention of the brigade members of the “Squad vs El Mosco 2021” whose larval control and fumigation work in colonies and police stations in the city intensifies during the rainy season.
For his part, Dr. Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, director of Health and Social Welfare, explained that the prevention actions that will be carried out on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 of this month, also include the pantheons of the Yucatecan communities of Komchén, Cosgaya, Dzitya, Caucel, Chablekal, Cholul, Sitpach, and Chichí Suárez.
The official reported that, although the actions are carried out throughout the year on a regular basis, on the days of the dead, the work is reinforced due to the increase in visitors that are received in the cemeteries, in order to leave them in optimal conditions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Migrant caravan expected to head to Del Rio, Texas, or Yuma, Arizona
The several thousand migrants traveling in.
-
Federal Secretary of Health admits there’s a shortage of oncological drugs
Despite the fact that president Andrés.
-
Yucatán is one of the 4 states with low crime incidence
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 27, 2021) .-.
-
Japan startup launches $700,000 US dollars hoverbike
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese startup.
-
New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin
U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet.
-
United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation
The United States has issued its.
-
The Maya Train, a project with gender perspective
CHEMAX, Yucatan, (October 27, 2021).- In.
-
AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works
Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .-.
-
Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy
The new flights from Europe and.
-
Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment