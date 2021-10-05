Mérida City Council and Rotary International strengthen ties

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021) .- The Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, recognized the social and humanitarian work that the Rotary movement maintains in the Municipality, during the visit made this afternoon by the Governor of district 4195 of Rotary International, Juanita del Carmen Rabelo Juárez.

“At the local level, there has been always close communication with the Rotary movement and its presidents, with whom we have collaborated in different stages and different cycles, always promoting projects of a social and human nature for the benefit of all Meridians,” she explained.

The Mayor indicated that the City Council promotes the participation of women in the development of the Municipality, for which he recognized the human work they do through this movement to seek leadership opportunities that generate a great impact on the community they represent.

In her intervention, Juanita Rabelo recognized the support and solidarity shown by Mayor Renán Barrera from the municipal level, to promote altruistic projects in conjunction with the Rotary clubs of Mérida, which benefit the most vulnerable sectors of the municipality.

She added that the purpose of her visit is to continue generating synergies with the City Council and, thus, to continue promoting joint programs in favor of education, the environment, and health, among other issues.

In his opportunity, Víctor Caballero, president of the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club, explained that the idea is also to coordinate direct linkage efforts with the Municipality through the Secretariat for Citizen Participation since he said it is the best way to generate a positive impact among the citizenship.

It should be noted that Juanita Rabelo is the youngest Governor in the world to assume this position for the period 2021-2022, she is the highest-level Rotary International official in the states of Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

Before the end of the meeting, the mayor and the Rotary Governor exchanged gifts. Renán Barrera gave Juanita Rabelo a filigree brooch with the image of a peacock and volumes one and two of the memoirs of the city of Mérida.

Present at the meeting were Silvia Sarti González and María José Cáceres Delgado, directors of the Municipal DIF and Social Development of Mérida.

