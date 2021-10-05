Mérida City Council agrees new urban and cultural projects with Brazil

The meeting with the mayors of Brazil with Renán Barrera opens opportunities to develop innovative projects

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 05, 2021) .- With similar challenges due to the accelerated growth in the areas of social and urban development that Brazilian cities and Mérida have, the municipalities today agreed to establish a collaboration agreement that allows implementing strategic solutions on issues such as mobility, public spaces, circuits of links and artistic, informed the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

Within the framework of the visit made this afternoon by the mayors Duarte Nogueira, of Ribeirao Preto, Sao Paulo, Junynho Martins, of Ribeirao das Neves, Minas Gerais, Kayo Amado, Mayor of Sao Vicente, Sao Paulo, and Paulo Oliveira, Coordinator National Front of Mayors, exchanged impressions with Mayor Renán Barrera on the challenges their cities face, especially due to the momentum they have in their technological infrastructure.

“With this opportunity to hold meetings offered by the Smart City Congress with the mayors of other cities, we see that this issue does not refer exclusively to technology or automation components, but rather implies the efficient development of elements such as planning and urban development, the generation and use of clean energy, the management of solid and liquid waste, urban mobility, public space, the care and management of water, the environment, education, health, safety, the economy, among others ”, he expressed.

He explained that the point of agreement between them was a new meeting where it was possible to identify two or three lines of work that allow detecting the areas of opportunity, from which the bases for the collaboration agreement would start.

“In addition, the mayor of Ribeirao Preto considered that Mérida has similarities with his city, in terms of size and morphology, which is why he was more interested in this collaboration,” he stressed.

He indicated that this collaboration agreement is attractive for Mérida since it will be able to explore investment models for urban innovation that these cities are generating through additional budgets with a double purpose: to activate the economy after the pandemic and influence strategic issues.

For his part, he considered that the main contributions that the municipal administration would make to Brazilian cities are the already consolidated models such as regulatory improvement, transparency and Cadastre (georeferencing, legal basis, innovation in paperwork).

Finally, he said that this collaboration represents a great opportunity for Mérida to share what it knows with these South American cities and learn what they have to offer.

