Mérida and Lima strengthen ties to encourage economic reactivation

Mérida, Yucatan, (October 08, 2021) .- “We laid the foundations to continue strengthening ties between the cities of Mérida and Miraflores, Peru, to encourage economic reactivation through issues such as trade, economy, tourism, and industrial development,” reported the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.
In a meeting held in the boardroom of the Municipal Palace between the mayor of the Miraflores District Municipality in Lima, Peru, Luis Molina Arles, and the mayor of Mérida, it was agreed to start the coordination work between both cities, which will allow the exchange of experiences of success in terms of welfare and social development of the population.
“This has been a very profitable meeting for both cities, both Mérida and Miraflores, because we met with an open, successful, and experienced mayor. We have exchanged the good practices that we carry out in Miraflores and he has shared with us part of the programs and projects that have been successfully implemented, ”said Molina Arles.
At the meeting, the municipal presidents agreed to work together to establish the bases that would serve to develop a common agenda.
“We have agreed that, shortly, we will designate teams, both from Miraflores and Mérida, to work on this issue through virtual meetings,” he said.
In turn, Renán Barrera shared that, due to its combination of cultural and natural attractions, as well as its gastronomy, Mérida is part of the Unesco Network of Creative Cities.
Finally, he added that the safety of the city, also recognized nationally and internationally, is another attraction sought by vacationers, which is why year after year the number of visitors to the Yucatecan capital increases.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
