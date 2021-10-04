Mauricio Vila was once again mentioned as a probable presidential candidate in 2024

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- Marko Cortés Mendoza, the only candidate for the PAN national leadership, once again mentioned the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, as one of the presidential candidates of the Acción Nacional political party in the 2024 election.

In the list, he also included the governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos; from Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue, and from Tamaulipas, Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, in addition to Ricardo Anaya and the outgoing Querétaro governor, Francisco Domínguez.

Cortés Mendoza said that the PAN opens the letter of the presidents of his party in 2024 and offered a “level floor”.

Maru Campos as governor may be an option, Ricardo Anaya, also from Queretaro, former presidential candidate, Pancho Domínguez himself, Cabeza de Vaca, Mauricio Vila, Diego Sinhue, we are opening the deck,” he said when interviewed in Querétaro, prior to the inauguration of Mauricio Kuri as governor.

When asked if the outgoing Queretaro president, Francisco Domínguez, could be a presidential candidate, he named all the options, including the former candidate, Ricardo Anaya.

“National Action has many cards, many good options and we are clear with what to win the Presidency of the Republic in 2024,” he said.

Cortés Mendoza pointed out that in the PAN it cannot happen again that the party prior to the presidential election is split as it did in the 2018 election, when Margarita Zavala and the former president, Felipe Calderón left the party due to the disagreements to the interior for the candidate’s choice.

“We all need to go together, everyone closing ranks, everyone coming forward,” he said.

The uncovering occurs on the eve of the party’s National Council determining whether to continue its internal campaign towards the October 24 election or declare its roster the winner.

Source: Yucatan ahora

