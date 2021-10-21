Mauricio Vila promotes Yucatan during the meeting of governors with the United States Ambassador

Villahermosa, Tabasco, (October 21, 2021) .- Let us continue to build the solutions we require together, maintain our enthusiasm and continue looking for alternatives, so that Mexico and the southeast area continue to grow and develop, said Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, during the meeting Governors of entities in the southeast and the Embassy of the United States of America in our country.

The meeting, held in Villahermosa, Tabasco, México, was attended by the United States Ambassador, Kenneth Lee Salazar, and the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, and of Economy (SE), Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo; there, Vila Dosal called to continue strengthening communication with the territories of the region and the bilateral relationship with that neighboring nation, especially if this is used to build a better southeast.

Before the governors of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román; Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, and Chiapas, Rutilio Cruz Escandón Cadenas, as well as the Secretary of Government of Quintana Roo, Jorge Arturo Contreras Castillo, Vila Dosal presented an overview of Yucatán, with the main projects, strategies and actions, on migration, economy, investments, environment and tourism, which is carried out to promote the development of the state and the entire area.

Accompanied by the host governor, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, Vila Dosal highlighted that Yucatán is a state with various competitive advantages, such as its natural wealth and geographical location, for good maritime, air, land and rail connectivity, which is being promoted together with the Federation.

He also pointed out that the United States is the largest commercial partner for import and export of the entity, since this relationship represents 76% of its total operations, attached to the new trade agreement between that country, Mexico and Canada.

Regarding the care of the environment, Vila Dosal pointed out that, in his government, it has been sought that the growth of Yucatan has a balance with the environment and does not compromise future resources, for which the use of renewable energies and a comprehensive mobility policy; As proof of this, this Tuesday, an initiative for a Climate Change Law was sent to the local Congress, which was worked in coordination with the British Embassy, ​​through funding UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT), and the civil association Politica and Environmental Legislation (Pulley).

In the area of ​​security, he indicated that, according to the National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Security (Envipe) of Inegi, the entity has the highest perception of security, both for men and women.

As a result of the above, the governor pointed out that the American Chamber recognized Yucatán as the state with the most confidence to invest in Mexico, according to the latest business survey, while the British consulting firm Deloitte evaluated it as the territory with the best conditions to do business, and IMCO named Mérida the best city to invest in.

Likewise, he stressed that, in terms of tourism, Yucatán is recovering, which is why it continues to occupy the first national place in 2021.

Finally, Vila Dosal proposed Yucatán as the venue for the next meeting of Governors of the southeast and the United States Embassy in Mexico.

