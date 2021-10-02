March in favor of women and life will take place on Sunday, October 3, in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- The front in favor of women and life, together with the national front for the family, will carry out a demonstration against the resolutions of the Supreme Court of Justice regarding abortion.

At a press conference, several members opposed to the feminist movements announced that on Sunday, October 3, they will carry out a demonstration in Paseo de Montejo, with the aim of making known their dissatisfaction with the revolution of the Supreme Court of justice in which the criminalization of abortion is considered unconstitutional.

The so-called great national march in favor of women and life will be carried out with the necessary measures to avoid contagion of covid-19, they will carry out a human chain that will be held on Paseo de Montejo at 5:00 in the afternoon.

Protesters will take a light blue flag, to avoid holding hands and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Doctor Víctor Pinto Brito, president of the national front for the family in Yucatán, said that his demonstration aims to propose that programs are developed that give life options to women who live an unexpected pregnancy, they also propose that prison be eliminated as a burden to the woman who was forced to abort.

“Before making any type of modification in the laws, the congresses must implement analysis tables with the gynecologists and nurses colleges, since an in-depth study must be made from all angles,” he said.

