Man is shot and wounded just a few steps from Fifth Avenue in Playa del Carmen

Quintana Roo, (October 23, 2021).- The attacks in busy tourist areas of Quintana Roo continue, because in less than 24 hours, after the shooting that occurred in Tulum, which left two foreigners dead, a man was injured with a firearm in front of dozens of tourists in Playa del Carmen.
According to police reports, a man who left the beach and was walking down Calle 8 was shot in front of dozens of tourists by two men who fled the scene after shooting their target, in the center of the city. The armed attack spread panic among tourists who fled the area.
Apparently, the two gunmen were waiting on 8th Street, between the beach and Fifth Avenue, where their target will pass, the one they intercepted and shot.
Not only did the gunmen and tourists escape, but also the victim, who is presumed to have rushed to seek medical attention on his own means.
Upon the arrival of the police officers at the crime scene, only casings remained in the area as testimony to what had happened. A search operation was launched, but so far there have been no detainees.
